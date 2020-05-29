Kittitas County Sheriff responds to George Floyd slaying

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — Kittitas County Sheriff Clay Myers issued a statement Friday in response to the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Video from a bystander shows Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck and ignoring his pleas that he can’t breathe. Chauvin has since been fired and charged with both manslaughter and murder.

“The death of Mr. Floyd in Minneapolis is deeply concerning. Actions seen in the video are not consistent with the training or values of Law Enforcement in Kittitas County. Each person deserves justice, and we will continue our work to improve policies, training, culture and transparency,” Myers wrote.

