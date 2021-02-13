Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies seize 2,522 illegal marijuana plants

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies with the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with multiple agencies to seize 2,522 illegal marijuana plants at a black market grow operation.

According to the press release, Kittitas County authorities worked in conjuncture with worked members of Grant County’s Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (INET), the Washington State Patrol’s Marijuana Eradication Team (MET) and the Department of Ecology on this operation.

Authorities say that three suspects were taken into custody. Each of them was noted as residents of the eastern United States.

Officials with the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office believe that the marijuana being grown at this operation is meant to be distributed in states where recreational marijuana is not illegal. Therefore, authorities suspect that this grow house is connected to organized crime.

Sheriff Clay Myers was satisfied with the work of his deputies.

“I appreciate the professionalism of the teams that supported this operation and ensured its safe execution,” said Sheriff Clay Myers. “Criminals routinely work across county and state lines. When law enforcement agencies also cooperate across county and jurisdictional lines, we make all of our communities safer.”

One of the more overlooked aspects of an operation like this one is are the use of illegal and unsafe electrical systems. It takes plenty of power to run a grow operation of this size which requires the use of alternate power sources.

The Kittitas County Sherriff’s Office also made note of the chemicals involved in an operation like this one. Hazardous and toxic chemicals used in widescale grow operations like this one often end up as waste and runoff that leave lasting damage on the surrounding ecosystem.

