Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office won’t enforce face covering mandate

David Mann by David Mann

Courtesy: Ellensburg Rodeo

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — Kittitas County Sheriff Clay Myers said in a statement Thursday that his deputies won’t enforce a statewide facial covering mandate that goes into effect this Friday.

The mandate requires everyone in Washington state to wear a face covering in public. That includes all public indoor spaces and outdoor spaces where six feet of distance cannot be maintained.

Myers said his office has not made any arrests or issued citations due to past or current health orders, and that he will continue to focus on education rather than enforcement.

Read Sheriff Myer’s full statement below:

In response to many inquiries on the recent order regarding face coverings, the Sheriff’s Office wants to communicate that we will continue to prioritize our enforcement efforts on crime and criminals and the threat they represent to public safety. Law Enforcement in Kittitas County has not cited or arrested anyone violating previous or current health orders. Instead of enforcement, we have taken and will continue to take a posture of education. The statewide face covering order is an important public health and safety measure intended for the protection of our families. We are confident that our community’s continuing and appropriate response will bring us safely through this period.

