Kittitas County snowmobiler reported missing following avalanche

10 P.M. UPDATE:

8:20 P.M. UPDATE:

The Northwest Avalanche Center reports “two snow bike riders were caught and buried by a very large avalanche in the mountains west of Salmon la Sac Sno-Park along Cle Elum Lake. One snow biker was partially buried and able to dig himself out. The other rider is fully buried and has not been recovered. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.”

ORIGINAL STORY:

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — A man was reported missing in the French Cabin Creek region following an avalanche on Monday afternoon. Local authorities are on high alert as search and rescue teams respond to the area, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was reported missing near the Knox Creek Trailhead, which is northwest of the city of Cle Elum. The area is set between Kachess Lake and Cle Elum Lake.

Representatives of Kittitas County Fire Protection District No. 6 said they were called to search for a missing snowmobiler.

Search efforts continued into the evening despite warnings of high-risk avalanche danger. The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office reportedly put a drone in the air to survey the region for signs of the missing person as searches continue.

Officials also noted that the Western United States has seen an uptick in avalanche risk in recent weeks.

Research from the Northwest Avalanche Center states that the U.S. recently recorded its highest number of recreationist avalanche fatalities in a weeklong span. Nationwide, recreationists are advised to pay close attention to forecasts due to severe risk.

This is a developing story that will be updated with more information once it’s available.

