Kittitas County applies for Phase 3 reopening

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — Kittitas County has submitted an application to be considered for Phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start plan to reopen the state economy.en

After successfully maintaining Phase 2, Kittitas County became eligible to apply for the next phase on Wednesday, June 17. The Kittitas County Public Health Department (KCPHD) and Kittitas County Incident Management Team (IMT) have been working on the application for weeks, according to a news release.

As of Thursday morning, the Kittitas County Board of Health and Board of County Commissioners both have voted it approve the Phase 3 variance application.

Key metrics that are required of Kittitas County in the application include the number of new COVID cases, number of individuals tested per new case, percent of individuals testing during the past week, percent of licensed beds occupied by patients and percent of licensed beds occupied by COVID-19 cases.

In addition to providing these metrics, the application must also have a letter from Kittitas Valley Healthcare along with a narrative that explains the county’s COVID activity, testing capacity, resources for case investigation, isolation and quarantine capacity and lessons learned from Phase 2.

Washington State Secretary of Health John Wiesman will decide if the application is accepted. It’s unknown when his response will be received.

