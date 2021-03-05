Kittitas County victim in critical condition after violent hit-and-run

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — A local woman was critically injured in a hit-and-run in Kittitas County on Tuesday evening.

According to local authorities, the hit-and-run occurred in Downtown Kittitas near the 100-block of S Main St around 9:00 p.m. Local police officers and first responders rushed to the scene of the incident to help the woman.

The victim was reportedly airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for immediate treatment. There’s reason to believe the victim sustained serious injuries to her upper body that may impair her senses going forward.

A GoFundMe created by the victim’s sister confirmed her identity. According to the GoFundMe, the victim sustained the following injures: “…skull and facial fractures, a punctured lung, spleen injury, injury to a carotid artery, bleeding near her brain.”

The post says that the victim’s prognosis is encouraging, but her injuries are severe and she remains in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit. To make matters more daunting, the post claims that the victim does not have health insurance to help cover the extensive medical care she’ll require to recover from this incident. At the time of this post, the GoFundMe campaign has raised $7,525 of their $50,000 goal.

The victim’s son posted publically to Facebook about the matter, calling for community support for his mom. He says that she has been conscious and has even joked with him, but remains in critical condition. Out of respect for the family, we will not identify the victim or her family in this post. However, a link to the GoFundMe is available at the bottom of the article or in the hyperlink above for those who want to make a monetary contribution to the family.

KAPP-KVEW sources say that the woman is a local business owner who’s well-liked in the community. We’ve reached out to local authorities for further information on the case and are awaiting a response.

If you have any information to contribute regarding the hit-and-run suspect, please reach out to the Kittitas County Sherriff’s Department immediately. To contribute to the victim’s GoFundMe, you can click here.

This is a developing story that will be updated with more information as it’s provided.

