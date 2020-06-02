Kittitas Co. deputies find body of firefighter after he went missing during hike

UPDATE – A firefighter has been found dead after going missing while on a hike on the west side of Peoh Point.

The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Marcus Caroll’s body was found while teams were searching with a drone.

Here is the full statement from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office:

The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office has concluded the search for Marcus Carroll, a Snohomish County Fire Fighter. His body was located shortly before dark on the cliff-face on the west side of Peoh Point.

Marcus Carroll was hiking alone out to the viewpoint and was last heard from Saturday at around 5:00 P.M. His truck was recovered on the access road into the viewpoint. Kittitas County Search and Rescue members terminated the search this evening when drone footage verified his body on the west face of the cliff. Due to the technical aspects needed and the time of night, Mr. Carroll’s body will be recovered in the morning. The Sheriff offered his condolences stating, “on behalf of our first responders, our heartfelt thoughts are with the family and friends of Marcus Carroll. We pray their anguish and grief will give way to acceptance and some level of peace”. PREVIOUSLY – CLE ELUM, Wash. — Search and rescue crews are looking for a hiker that went missing near Cle Elum on Saturday. The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an overdue hiker on Saturday, May 30 around 7:30 p.m. 24-year-old Marcus Carroll from Redmond, Wash. was hiking alone in the area of Peoh Point off Forest Service Road 3350 near Cle Elum. He was last heard from around 5 p.m. and his truck was found at the access road to the viewpoint. Carroll is believed to be wearing a navy hooded windbreaker with khaki pants. Kittitas County Search and Rescue is being assisted by King County Search and Rescue and Kittitas County Fire District 7. Carroll is an employed firefighter for Snohomish County Fire District 7 and North County Fire & EMS. Both agencies are also assisting with family support and search efforts. Forest Service Road 3350-114 is closed to the public and anyone with information is asked to call Kittcom at (509) 925-8534.

