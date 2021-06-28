Kittitas power could be restored 7 p.m. Monday following Sunday fire

Matt Van Slyke by Matt Van Slyke

KITTITAS, Wash. — Good news for Kittitas PUD No. 1 customers: your power may be back on sooner than expected following Sunday’s fire that damaged more than a dozen power poles.

The public utility district reports good progress with repairs:

“We are shortening the estimated restoration time to 7PM tonight,” the PUD posted to Facebook on Monday afternoon. “Everyone stay safe! Thank you to all the volunteers and organizations helping those affected by the outage.”

Sunday’s wildfire started in the area of Stardust Lane at the top of Clerf Hill. The fire burned one home and several other structures along Stingley Rd north of Clerf. It also burned 17 power poles, downing a mile-long transmission line serving customers connected to the Parke Substation, Kittitas PUD No. 1 said.

The Kittitas County Emergency Management opened its Emergency Operations Center to help people affected by the fire and to assist ranchers in watering their livestock due to the power outage. If you need help, or would like to help, you can contact the EOC at 509-933-8300.

Additionally, the Hal Holmes Community Center in downtown Ellensburg is offering a cooling center. You can go to the center’s Teanaway Room to take a break from the heat from 10 am to 8 pm this week.

“We currently have availability for 20 guests to drop in on a first come, first served basis,” the center posted to Facebook. “Enjoy free Wifi – power strips at each table, puzzles, cards, or bring your own games, and intermittent entertainment will be shown on the big screen.”

Kittitas Elementary was opened as an emergency/cooling center on Sunday during the firefight.

Kittitas County Fire Protection District 6 reports the fire east of Kittitas burned approximately 400 acres. It was contained on Sunday night. Crews remained on scene for several hours to make sure the fire was out.

