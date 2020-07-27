Kittitas man Life Flighted to Harborview after rollover crash

Monica Petruzzelli
Posted:
by Monica Petruzzelli
John Bryant 2
Washington State Patrol

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. – A 24-year-old Kittitas man was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center on Sunday morning after being injured in a rollover crash.

According to Washington State Patrol, 29-year-old Camara Rice of Roslyn was driving south on SR-97 near milepost 138 around 9:15 a.m. when, for reasons under investigation, she swerved to the right and struck a metal gate causing the car to roll.

Rice was injured and taken to Kittitas Valley Healthcare along with her passengers, 24-year-old Jordan Hanson of Kittitas and 30-year-old Jeremy Sybertz of Cle Elum.

Hanson’s injuries were extensive enough that he was airlifted to Harborview. He was the only one not wearing a seatbelt at the time of crash, according to WSP.

At this point, it is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

