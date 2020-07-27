Kittitas man Life Flighted to Harborview after rollover crash

Monica Petruzzelli

Washington State Patrol

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. – A 24-year-old Kittitas man was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center on Sunday morning after being injured in a rollover crash.

According to Washington State Patrol, 29-year-old Camara Rice of Roslyn was driving south on SR-97 near milepost 138 around 9:15 a.m. when, for reasons under investigation, she swerved to the right and struck a metal gate causing the car to roll.

Rice was injured and taken to Kittitas Valley Healthcare along with her passengers, 24-year-old Jordan Hanson of Kittitas and 30-year-old Jeremy Sybertz of Cle Elum.

Hanson’s injuries were extensive enough that he was airlifted to Harborview. He was the only one not wearing a seatbelt at the time of crash, according to WSP.

At this point, it is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

Approximately 9:15 this morning Troopers responded to a 1-car injury rollover collision on NB SR97 near MP138 (Kittitas County – 6 miles NW of Ellensburg). Driver and one passenger transported to hospital in Ellensburg. Another passenger life flighted to Harbor View in Seattle. pic.twitter.com/jO6bKy59hi — Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) July 26, 2020

