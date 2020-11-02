Kittitas sheriff says they are ready “to protect the public’s safety” before upcoming election

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — Across the country communities are preparing for Election Day tomorrow, with many fearing civil unrest.

In a statement today, Kittitas County Sheriff Clay Myers said he expects peaceful protests.

“The history of our community shows that we’re able to resolve serious conflicts reasonably, with respect for people and the law,” said Sheriff Myers.

In case violence does occur he reassured the public on the county’s readiness.

“The Sheriff’s Office stands ready with all our local Law Enforcement partners to protect the public’s safety,” said Sheriff Myers.

