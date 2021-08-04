Worker fell off Beverly Railroad Bridge, died from injuries

by Dylan Carter

KITTITAS CO., Wash. — A 39-year-old worker fell approx. 70 feet off the Beverly Railroad Bridge near Vantage on Tuesday. He survived the initial fall but succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

According to an alert from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, Gabriel Zelaya was helping to build additional concrete decking of the Beverly railroad around 2:49 p.m. Authorities say he fell onto a small island on the Columbia River.

Deputies from the Kittitas Co. Sheriff’s Office and medics from Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue rushed to the scene. Medics were transported to the island on a Grant County PUD boat to recover and treat the victim, but he passed away before he could be airlifted to the nearest hospital.

“We offer our deepest sympathies to Mr. Zelaya’s family and thank all the agencies and people who urgently came together to try to save him after this tragic accident,” Sheriff Clay Myers said.

Authorities alerted his family, who resides in Toppenish. The Kittitas County Coroner’s Office is investigating the incident with cooperation from the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries and the Kittitas Co. Sheriff’s Office.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

