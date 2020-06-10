Kitty Cantina finds forever homes for six kittens, adult cat during first day of indoor services

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s first cat café, the Kitty Cantina, is working to pair adoptable cats with their forever homes, and they did just that on their first day of full operations.

Within hours of opening their “kitty lounge” for the first time, six kittens and an adult cat were placed in their new homes.

The café opened its drive-thru in April, but were able to fully open their indoor services this week under phase 2 guidelines. The kitty lounge allows customers to buy coffee drinks, snacks and cuddle with adoptable cats.

All of the cats come from SpokAnimal, a local animal shelter that has partnered with the café. The friendly felines can be adopted on site at the Kitty Cantina and SpokAnimal will continue to bring in sterilized, microchipped and vaccinated kittens and cats to be adopted going forward.

