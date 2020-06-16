Kiwanis Club provides summer learning supplies to Jefferson Elementary students

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

RICHLAND, Wash. — On Tuesday, families picking up lunch at Jefferson Elementary School were in for an extra treat.

TCI Kiwanis members handed out bags of free schools supplies to each car for parents to take home to their children.

HAPPENING NOW: The Kiwanis of Tri-Cities Industry Service Club is handing out free summer school supplies at Jefferson Elementary until 12:30 today! @kappkvew pic.twitter.com/MSf5txig26 — Carissa Lehmkuhl (@CarissaKVEW) June 16, 2020

“Not only are we worried about the ‘summer slump,’ we’re worried about them even being where they would be normally,” said Joel Bouchey, president of Kiwanis of Tri-Cities Industry. “They’ve been learning virtually from home, and are they getting as much support as they need? We felt it was important.”

Thanks in part to a donation from Brtuzman’s Office Solutions, the club was able to put together 250 bags filled with pencils, crayons, flashcards and more – about $2,500 worth of supplies.

