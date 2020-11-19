Klay Thompson out for the season due to torn Achilles

Shelby Schumacher by Shelby Schumacher

SAN FRANCISCO — Golden State Warriors’ Klay Thompson reportedly tore his right Achilles tendon is out for the season according to ESPN.

Thompson missed all of last season after an ACL tear in his left knee during an NBA Finals game against the Toronto Raptors.

The team says the 30-year-old former WSU Cougar hurt his right leg during a workout Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Thursday morning Thompson received an MRI to see the injury’s extent.

ESPN says he should make a full recovery.

