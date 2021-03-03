Klippert files primary challenge against US Rep. Newhouse

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

HOGP FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2019 file photo Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington. Earlier this month Newhouse came out in favor of impeaching Trump over the riot at the Capitol. On Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, most of the Republican county leaders in Newhouse's congressional district called for the lawmaker to resign because of his support for impeachment.

KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) — A conservative state representative from the Tri-Cities has filed to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse in next year’s primary, after the 4th congressional district’s representative was one of 10 members of the House GOP who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump.

Republican State Rep. Brad Klippert announced Tuesday that he will seek to oust the incumbent.

“I believe in the Greatness of the United States of America, and the Greatness of our Constitution!,” Klippert said in a written statement released through the Benton County Republican Party.

RELATED: Klippert, Haler vote against wrongful death law, but bill passes committee

Many Republican organizations in the central Washington district demanded that the Republican resign after the impeachment vote. Newhouse, first elected in 2014, refused.

Klippert is a conservative firebrand who has introduced numerous bills to end the COVID-19 lockdowns, and curb the powers of governors to impose them. His written statement did not mention Newhouse.

RELATED: Washington Senate approves police accountability bill

He is a deputy in the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and has been a member of the state House for 12 years.

Newhouse, 65, was reelected with 66% of the vote in November. The district has a large agricultural base and runs from Canada to the Oregon state line. Trump won it with nearly 58% of the vote in the November election — his highest support in any Washington congressional district.

RECENT HEADLINES:

RELATED: Inslee appoints former chief of staff as chair of Liquor & Cannabis Board

RELATED: Kennewick Public Facilities District improperly spent over $20K

RELATED: Washington Senate approves police accountability bill

COPYRIGHT 2021 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.