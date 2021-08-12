Know someone that needs a new HVAC? Nominate them today!

Campbell & Company participates in national 'Feel the Love' program

by Margo Cady

PASCO, Wash. — Campbell and Company is participating in Lennox’s national ‘Feel the Love’ program, and is looking for nominations to give one lucky local a free HVAC upgrade to their home.

Nominations can be anyone: your friend, family member, or coworker. “Each year, the nomination stories for services are compelling and heartrending”, explains Brian Campbell, General Manager. “We have been able to provide comfort to veterans, the elderly, people affected with serious health issues, and folks down on their luck. Our team is proud to be a part of the Feel the Love program”.

“The community that we serve is absolutely fantastic, and they do so much for us,” says Isaiah Jensen, Residential Sales Manager for Campbell & Company. “This is an amazing opportunity for us that we love to be able to give back to the community.”

Nominations can be submitted through August 31st. To submit a nomination, click here.

