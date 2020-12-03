Koala sneaks into Australian home and climbs Christmas tree

AMANDA MCCORMICK / CATERS NEWS - (PICTURED A KOALA IN A CHRISTMAS TREE)

(CNN) — A woman in Australia came home this week to find a new, life-sized ornament on her Christmas tree.

The Adelaide woman called a local rescue organization after spotting a koala that had crawled into her home and up her Christmas tree. The koala was safely removed and released outside of her home.

The co-founder of the rescue organization said it’s not common, but not unheard of for koalas to enter homes.