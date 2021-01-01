Koko’s Bartini’s liquor license officially suspended for 180 days

Received multiple warnings from the state Liquor and Cannabis Board to comply

Shelby Schumacher by Shelby Schumacher

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The state Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB) officially issued an emergency liquor license suspension for Koko’s Bartini in Kennewick. The 180-day suspension went into effect immediately.

According to a Dec. 31 release, this suspension is “due to repeated public safety violations of state COVID-19 guidelines” by the business after previously receiving a warning.

OnDec. 29, the LCB gave Koko’s 24 hours to comply with state guidelines in order to avoid the suspension. However, evidence shows that the business opened for indoor service on the evening of Dec. 30. Now any liquor sales at this location are considered illegal.

The LCB says between Nov. 18 to Dec. 22 they received at least 143 complaints of COVID-19 violations at Koko’s, prompting several verbal warnings and one written warning. They continued on, saying the business continues to encourage customers to come to the business and join the “peaceful protest”. Several social media posts by Koko’s shows photos of customers and employees not wearing masks.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.