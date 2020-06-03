KPD: 85-year-old woman missing, possibly in danger

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department needs help tracking down a missing woman who suffers from dementia.

According to police, Patricia Dove, 85, was last seen at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. She was wearing a pink and blue flannel and jeans. She may be driving a gray 2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara.

Police said she has gotten lost in the past and sometimes cannot remember where she lives.

If you see Patricia or her vehicle, please contact dispatch at 509-628-0333.

