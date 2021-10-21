KPD arrested a man now facing hit-and-run, DUI and assault charges

KENNEWICK, Wash. — According to a Kennewick Police Facebook post on 10/21/2021, Police arrested a man identified in a hit-and-run incident. He was booked into Benton County Jail on charges of a DUI, hit and run, Assault 3rd, Obstructing, Resisting Arrest, and Interfering with a Healthcare Facility.

Kennewick Police said they responded to a hit-and-run in the area of Sheppard Pl. and West Kennewick Ave. and found at “least two vehicles had been damaged as well as a stop sign nearby.”

After further investigation, KPD said they contacted a man in the area identified as the driver of the at-fault vehicle. While the man was being transported to a local hospital for a “legal blood draw,” KPD said the the man attempted to kick an officer involved. Police reported on Facebook that no one involved was injured.

Police have not released any additional information about the man they arrested.

