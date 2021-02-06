KPD asks community for help finding robbery suspects

Ellie Nakamoto-White by Ellie Nakamoto-White

Image Credit: Kennewick Police Department, Facebook

KENNEWICK, Wash — The Kennewick Police Department is searching for two suspects who robbed the Grand Central Coffee Station just before 10 p.m. Friday night.

Although the suspects were armed, no one was hurt during the incident, the news release said.

According to documents, they fled on foot and police were unable to find them.

Officials ask that if you have any information or tips to call the non-emergency number at 509-628-0333 and use case number 21-04723.

