KPD asks for help identifying two business burglary suspects

Ellie Nakamoto-White by Ellie Nakamoto-White

Kennewick Police Department

Kennewick police are trying to identify and find two suspects who they say broke into a local business earlier this week and stole hundreds of dollars worth of items.

Sebastian Castilleja, an officer with KPD, said a male and a female forced entry into the Port of Kennewick maintenance building early in the morning.

“They took some miscellaneous tools, several hundred dollars worth,” Castilleja said. “I think we are just hoping that anyone with information can give us some assistance.”

BURGLARY OF GOVERNMENT FACILITY: Officer Greiber is seeking assistance in identifying the suspects and vehicle… Posted by Kennewick Police Department on Friday, January 15, 2021

Castilleja added the suspects took off in a white Ram 1500 truck.

KPD is asking if you have any tips or see anything suspicious, to call the dispatch non-emergency number at (509) 628-0333 and reference KPD #21-01342.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.