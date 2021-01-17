KPD asks for your help in identifying possible attempted robbery suspect

Kennewick Police Department

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is asking for support in identifying a woman who allegedly attempted to steal electronics before assaulting two store employees and fleeing.

Police say the attempted robbery occurred on January 11 in the 2700 block of S Quillan St. around 5:30 p.m.

The woman, pictured in surveillance video, appears to be wearing a gold face mask, with a pink and gray jacket.

If you have any information you’re asked to call dispatch at 509-628-0333.

