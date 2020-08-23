KPD burglary investigation ongoing after 3 suspects fled

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is investigating a burglary early Saturday after three suspects fled the scene.

Police responded to the 1600 block of West 4th Ave. near South Quincy St. for a burglary in progress just before 2:00 a.m.

Upon arrival, police say three suspects fled.

Police K9’s from Kennewick and Pasco were used in an effort to locate the suspects.

Pasco Police, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, and the Washington State Patrol also helped in attempting to locate the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kennewick Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.