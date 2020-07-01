KPD: Convicted rapist moves to new address near Kamiakin High

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Police are informing the public that a level 3 sex offender has moved to a new address near Kamiakin High School.

Christian Vale Searcy, 61, is now living in the 5200 block of West Canal Drive in Kennewick. He is the second sex offender who police said has moved to this block in the past couple weeks.

Searcy was convicted of first-degree rape and failure to registers as a sex offender. He has served his sentence for these crimes and is no longer under court supervision.

Police say they have no legal authority to direct where a sex offender may choose to live. They say abuse by citizens of this information to threaten, intimidate or harass registered sex offenders will not be tolerated. Such violations could end the department’s ability to make these community notifications.

If anyone has any questions or concerns about this notification, contact Ofc. Roman Trujillo at 509-582-1330.

