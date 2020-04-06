KPD: DUI driver hits guardrail, cable box in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. – A 26-year-old was arrested for DUI after crashing into a guardrail and cable box on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Kennewick Police Department, the crash happened near E. 10th Avenue and S. Gum Street.

26-year-old Carlos Omar Aranda-Ortiz was then detained but resisted arrest.

Eventually, Aranda-Ortiz was arrested for DUI and resisting arrest. Officers also found Aranda-Ortiz to be in possession of narcotics.

He was booked into the Benton County Jail.

Anyone with additional information related to this arrest should contact Kennewick police and reference the case number 20-13174.