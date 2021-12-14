KPD Foundation donates more than $6,000 to families in Kennewick school district
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department and the KPD Foundation donated $6,500 in grocery store gift cards for families in need throughout the school district.
The Kennewick School District posted on Twitter Tuesday morning that the donation will go towards families in need in their district.
The money to purchase the gift cards was donated from the community to the Kennewick Police Foundation, according to police.
The Kennewick Police Foundation is a non-profit dedicated to professional development and community partnership.
The Kennewick School District thanked the Kennewick Police Department and the KPD Foundation for the donation.
