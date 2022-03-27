KPD gives motorcycle safety tips after DUI collision on Friday night

by Margo Cady

Image courtesy of Kennewick Police Department.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) wants to give some motorcycle driving safety tips after a crash that happened on Friday evening.

KPD was dispatched to motorcycle versus pick-up crash near West 10th Avenue and Olympia Avenue on March 25th around 5:30 p.m. According to KPD, the motorcycle rider struck the pick-up head on, which was in the center turn lane.

The motorcycle driver was then transported to a local area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time, as required by state law. Additionally, the motorcycle driver was arrested for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence.

KPD wants to remind everyone, whether you drive on 2-wheels or 4-wheels, of some important safety tips as the weather warms up and more motorcycles are on the road.

Both drivers and motorcyclists should be alert while driving. KPD also wants to remind motorcyclists to use Department of Transportation compliant motorcycle helmets, and to always ride sober.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a total of 5,579 motorcyclists were killed in traffic collisions in 2020; an 11% increase since 2019.

