KPD K9 helps arrest male felony assault suspect

Ellie Nakamoto-White

Image courtesy of the Kennewick Police Department

KENNEWICK, Wash — A man is in custody after violently assaulting a woman late Friday night, according to police documents.

Officials received a call from the woman at 925 S. Gum who said Byrun Lewis had allegedly assaulted her, including “punching her multiple times, choking her and shooting at her, and her vehicle with a pellet gun.”

When police arrived they couldn’t contact Lewis, who allegedly made statements about “shooting it out” with them, the news release said.

Officers and members of SWAT were on scene for about five hours before K9 Ivan helped safely find Lewis inside.

Lewis is now booked into the Benton County Jail with Assault in the 2nd degree.

