KPD: Kennewick man allegedly molests 8-year-old child

Dru Miller by Dru Miller

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department arrested 56-year-old Adrian Hernandez-Virgen on Tuesday for allegedly molesting an 8-year-old child.

Police say they received the report about the possible child molestation from the victim, who said Hernandez-Virgen touched them sexually.

According to the report, Hernandez-Virgen was known to the victim.

The Kennewick Police criminal investigation division took over the case.

Their investigation led to probable cause to arrest Hernandez-Virgen for suspicion of 1st degree child molestation on Tuesday.

Hernandez-Virgen was booked into the Benton County Jail.

