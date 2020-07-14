KPD releases new details on coyote attacks that left 7 cats dead

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Police have released new details about a string of cat killings that initially appeared human-caused but, according to experts at Washington State University, were actually the result of coyote attacks.

The Kennewick Police Department has received seven reports of mutilated cats found dead since late May. Each deceased cat was found cut in half or decapitated, and both police and the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter initially said the cuts appeared to be clean, as if they were made with a sharp object.

Police launched an investigation when the animal shelter announced that the first couple cats were found dead and severely mutilated. Over the next few weeks, and several other cats turned up dead in a similar manner, leading officers to believe there may be a serial cat killer on the loose.

During their investigation, police sent the cats’ remains to WSU’s College of Veterinary Medicine to hopefully determine the causes of death. Experts determined that the cats appear to have all died as the result of coyote predation, the police department said Monday.

Police said the case has been closed based on this determination..

A number of social media users questioned the findings online, many of them citing the initial reports that said the cats’ cuts appeared clean. Others claimed that coyotes would not have left the cat carcasses behind.

On Tuesday, Lt. Aaron Clem explained that while the cuts appeared clean to some of his department’s patrol officers, those officers had not been trained in pathology and therefore, their observations were not conclusive.

In a news release, police attached details from the College of Veterinary Medicine’s pathology report, which stated that “there is no evidence that a sharp straight instrument was used to transect the bodies.”

The report also stated that feline carcasses dismembered by coyotes are “often found in halves and lack viscera, except for segments of distal intestine that often trail from the body and lack mesenteric fat, as in cadaver A.”

The report said the cats showed evidence of being pulled apart by teeth, and that tufts of hair where one of the cats was apparently bitten had been held in place by saliva.

“As a reminder, our night shift officers see coyotes inside the city limits on a regular basis,” police said in a news release. “If you want to ensure you pet cats are safe please take them in at night.”

