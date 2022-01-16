KPD says little known about stabbing incident due to new reform law

by Margo Cady

Image courtesy of Kennewick Police Department Facebook Page.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — An altercation outside Dick’s Sporting Goods in Kennewick left one juvenile with injuries from a stab wound on Saturday night.

Kennewick Police Department (KPD) was dispatched to Columbia Center Mall around 4:35 p.m. on January 15th; several callers had reported the incident.

Upon arrival, KPD located one juvenile male with a stab wound. He was transported to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

KPD says they don’t have much information surrounding why the incident occurred. However the suspect, another juvenile, allegedly claimed self-defense.

Lieutenant Jason Keil says that KPD might not learn any more information about the incident, due to a new state law that prohibits juveniles or their parents from waiving their right to an attorney.

At this time, the incident is believed to be isolated, and investigations are still ongoing.

READ MORE FROM THE KAPP KVEW STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.