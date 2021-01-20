KPD searches Columbia Park for missing woman

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Photo Credit: KPD, Facebook 44-year-old Jessica Adams, who's been missing out of Kennewick since August 2020, is pictured.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) is searching for a woman who has been missing since August 2020.

On January 7, 2021, the KPD sent a media release discussing the disappearance of 44-year-old Jessica Adams, whose last known address was in Kennewick.

Today, local authorities are joined by a search team from Spokane County to look for Adams at Columbia Park.

Kennewick Police and a search team from Spokane County are in Columbia Park looking for Jessica Adams, who has been missing since August. Police tell me Adams is known to frequent this area. @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/PHtCplK4kB — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) January 20, 2021

According to Detective Hamel with the KPD, two dogs are assisting the team with their search efforts. He says that they’re looking in the area between Edison St. near Columbia Park and SR 240.

At this time, KPD is following all leads. They published an updated Facebook post on January 13, 2021 with a picture that more accurately depicts what Adams looked like at the time of her disappearance.

The KDP asks that anyone with information about this case calls the non-emergency number at 509-628-0333 and cites Case No. 20-37888.

