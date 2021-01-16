KPD searches for suspect involved in altercation Friday night

KENNEWICK, Wash — No one was hurt after what police call “warning shots” were fired into the air late Friday night at a Kennewick bar.

According to the Kennewick Police Department’s Facebook, officers reported to disturbance calls at Three City Sports just after 10 p.m. on Jan. 15th.

After arriving to the scene, police said a victim had been arguing with others outside where he then tripped on a concrete block.

He was then struck by the unknown male suspect while on the ground, reports said.

Officials added that while this was happening, another person grabbed a firearm from their vehicle and fired “warning shots” into the air.

“It should go without saying, but it is never recommended to fire warning shots into the air. What goes up must come down and when a bullet from a firearm is fired into the air it can cause massive damage to anything it hits on its way back down,” the post said.

The suspect is described as being “very tall” and possibly 6’6″ or 6’7″.

If you have any information about this incident please contact SECOMM at 509-628-0333 and reference the listed case number.

