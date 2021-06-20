KPD searches for suspect involved in Sunday morning shooting

Margo Cady by Margo Cady

Kennewick Police Department on scene at 3 City Sports Bar on Sunday, June 20th, 2021.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Several 911-calls were made about an assault weapon and gunshots near Columbia Drive just after midnight on Sunday morning, according to a statement released by the Kennewick Police Department (KPD).

At 12:07 a.m., KPD arrived at 3 City Sports Bar on Columbia Drive and found an adult female with a non-life threatening gun shot wound. Shortly after, officials said Kennewick Fire Department responded and transported the female to a local hospital for treatment.

After talking to witnesses on scene, KPD also learned that another male had already transported himself to a local hospital for a non-life threatening gun shot wound, reports said.

At this time, KPD has not made any arrests related to this incident. KPD believes that this is an isolated incident.

The incident is currently under investigation. KPD asks that anyone with information related to this case, case number KPD 21-24298 contact non-emergency dispatch at (509) 628-0333, or submit an anonymous tip by clicking here.

