KPD searching for suspects who damaged multiple cars at Walmart

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The search is still on for the two suspects who damaged multiple cars to evade arrest Saturday afternoon in a Walmart parking lot.

According to a news release, Kennewick Police Department (KPD) officers were called to 2720 S Quillan Street just around 1:45 p.m. for a welfare check.

Inside a parked black Chevrolet was a Hispanic man in the driver’s seat and a Caucasian woman in the passenger’s seat who “appeared to be passed out with suspected narcotics in their laps,” a report said.

KPD officers said dispatch quickly notified them that the two suspects were sitting inside of a stolen car.

When officers tried to contact the suspects, they drove off after hitting multiple parked cars, damaging them and the two police vehicles.

Roman Trujillo, a community relations officer with the KPD, said their main priority is always the public’s safety.

“Then the apprehension of the suspect would come next. That’s not to say that apprehending the suspect is not important but making sure that nobody is hurt is the first priority,” Trujillo said.

KAPP-KVEW’S Ellie Nakamoto-White asked Officer Trujillo why the police on the scene did not try to stop or follow the car as it took off.

“It is not in the public’s best interest for us to pursue someone who’s driving in a reckless manner without regard for others and to pursue them and perhaps force them to continue to drive in a way that would endanger the public,” Trujillo said. “By not pursuing, we’re hoping that we will deescalate the situation and then be able to arrest the subject in a different manner at a different time without anybody getting hurt.”

Trujillo added that shooting the vehicle was not an option as “anytime a firearm is discharged it’s a potential public danger.”

Also, because the vehicle was moving, the officers “were concerned that they were going to be struck” as well as bystanders and pedestrians in the parking lot.

“So they were at the same time, trying to steer clear of being struck by that suspect vehicle but also they were shouting commands to people in the area to get out of the way so that no one else would be in danger,” Trujillo said.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, according to police.

Officers said to be on the lookout for a black 2008 Chevy HHR with Washington license plate BYA9314 — which now has damage to the front and rear.

If you’ve seen the car, know where it is, or have video of this wild scene, contact the Kennewick Police Department’s non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.; reference case #KPD 21-41652. You can also leave an anonymous tip online at www.kpdtips.com.

