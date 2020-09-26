KPD: Shoplift at WinCo upgraded to felony robbery when suspect punches employee

David Mann by David Mann

Credit: KPD

KENNEWICK, Wash. — An accused shoplifter is now facing two felony charges after he allegedly punched a WinCo Foods employee when confronted about a theft.

According to Kennewick police, an loss prevention employee at the store on West Clearwater Avenue suspected 32-year-old Jordan Valentine of stealing and asked if he had any stolen merchandise on him.

Police say Valentine responded by punching the employee in the face, upgrading his crime from a simple theft to felony robbery. The employee was not seriously hurt.

Officers arrived a short time later and arrested Valentine for the incident. They said he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, which is also a felony, at the time of the arrest.

The suspect was booked at the Benton County jail on an investigative hold for second-degree robbery and possession of meth.