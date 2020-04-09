KPD, SWAT surround two homes tied to gun shop burglary

David Mann by David Mann

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Authorities served search warrants Thursday at two homes on North Volland Street that are believed to be tied to a burglary in which several guns were stolen.

Lt. Aaron Clem said the burglary happened early Wednesday morning at Hole in the Wall, a gun shop and shooting range at 7509 W Deschutes Ave.

He said two people broke into the store, damaging the front door, and made off with multiple firearms.

Investigators were able to identify two addresses in the 100 block of N. Volland St. that were believed to be associated with the burglary.

On Thursday, Kennewick police and SWAT team members surrounded the homes, called all the occupants to come out and served the search warrants. As of 3:20 p.m., they were actively searching for evidence inside the homes.

No arrests had been made at the time.

This is a developing story.

Comments

comments