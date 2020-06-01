KPD: Teen uses skateboard to assault employee who confronted him for stealing

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A 19-year-old man was arrested on a felony assault charge after police say he hit a store employee with a skateboard while trying to steal a soda early Sunday morning.

Police said 19-year-old Devin Ayala tried to steal a soda from a store at Columbia Center Boulevard and Deschutes Avenue, then threw it at an employee who confronted him and struck the employee twice with a skateboard.

Officers responded to the area at about 3:45 a.m. and started searching the suspect.

As they were looking for him, police got a call about a suspicious male who was hiding behind vehicles at a nearby apartment complex. Officers later found Ayala hiding in a vehicle at the complex.

When officers approached Ayala, they said he ran away and tried to enter an apartment. After several commands from police to stop, an officer used a Taser to debilitate Ayala and take him into custody.

Ayala was booked at the Benton County Jail on suspicion of felony assault. Other charges are pending.

