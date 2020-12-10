KPD, Walmart partner to hold toy drive this weekend

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

Courtesy: KPD

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is once again joining Walmart and other local law enforcement agencies to collect toys for regional children’s hospitals.

This Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 12 & Dec. 13, there will be a Walmart truck parked at the Kennewick Walmart from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Anyone can drop off a new and unwrapped gift.

The toys will go to children ages 0-18 years old who cannot spend the holidays at home due to cancer or other life-threatening illnesses.

Other participating Walmart locations around the region include Hermiston, Pendleton and Yakima.