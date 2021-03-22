Krispy Kreme offering free doughnut a day to those who get vaccine

Krispy Kreme is offering a sweet incentive to encourage Americans to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

The company announced they will give guests a free donut for showing their vaccine card confirming they’ve had at least one coronavirus vaccine dose.

Here’s what the company had to say about the deal on their website:

“Krispy Kreme is finding ways to be sweet as the U.S. continues to scale COVID-19 vaccinations. To show our support for those who choose to get vaccinated, starting Monday, 3/22, anyone who shows their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card will receive a free Original Glazed doughnut.”

Each vaccinated person will be limited to one glazed doughnut per day, no purchased required.

They also have an offer for those who don’t want the vaccine:

“We understand that choosing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine is a highly personal decision. We advise all employees and guests to consult with their healthcare provider regarding whether to obtain a COVID-19 vaccination and which vaccine to receive after reviewing the available information. If you have made the personal decision to not receive the COVID vaccine, please visit us on Mondays, 3/29/21 – 5/24/21, to receive a free Original Glazed® doughnut and a medium brewed coffee to get your week off to a good start.”

To read more about the offer, you can visit Krispy Kreme’s website here.