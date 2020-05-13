Krispy Kreme offering free dozen doughnuts to graduating seniors on May 19

Krispy Kreme is giving away boxes of a dozen doughnuts to graduating seniors on Tuesday, May 19.

The doughnut chain said on its website that high school and college seniors can get a “2020 Graduate Dozen” by wearing their cap and gown or any other Class of 2020 swag proving their senior status at their local Krispy Kreme shop.

The box includes an assortment of classic varieties: Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled, Strawberry Iced Kreme Filled, Cake Batter Filled, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles and Yellow Iced Original Glazed Doughnuts.

Here are some swag options that qualify for the free doughnuts:

Cap and gown with 2020 tassel

Class of 2020 apparel (t-shirt, sweatshirt, etc.)

2020 letterman jacket featuring senior status

2020 class ring

Graduation announcement featuring name with matching ID

Student photo ID featuring senior status

Participating locations may require ID.

The 2020 Graduate Dozen will be will be available for anyone to purchase from May 18 to May 24.

