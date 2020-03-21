Kroger gives all front-line employees an appreciation bonus

CINCINNATI — The Kroger Family of Companies is offering an appreciation bonus for its associates.

Every hourly grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, and customer service associate will receive a one-time bonus. Full-time associates will get $300, while part-time associates get $150.

“Grocery workers are on the frontlines, ensuring Americans have access to the food and products they need during this unprecedented pandemic,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO. “Our associates are working around the clock to keep our stores open for our customers. I am incredibly grateful for all they are doing. The true heroes in this story are our associates, and we want to provide them with additional resources and support to help them continue their remarkable effort.”

The bonuses will be given to associates who were hired before or on March 1.

