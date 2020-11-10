KSD: Hawthorne Elementary student tests positive for coronavirus

KENNEWICK, Wash. – A child at Hawthorne Elementary School recently tested positive for coronavirus, according to the school district.

Principal Craig Miller sent out an email saying the student was last on campus Thursday.

They say they are working with the Benton-Franklin Health District and the school nurse to reach out to people who may have been near that student.

“If a student or staff member has been determined to be a close contact of this individual, they will be contacted with further instructions. If you are not contacted, there is nothing further you need to do at this time,” the press release indicated, “Close contact is defined as being within 6 feet for a cumulative total of 15 or more minutes over a 24-hour period with anyone with confirmed COVID-19 during the infectious period, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

All ‘high-touch areas’ the student was by are being cleaned.

The school reminds students and families to ‘remain diligent about taking health and safety precautions by wearing face masks/coverings, maintaining a 6-foot distance, frequent handwashing, and staying home when feeling ill.’

