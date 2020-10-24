Parents, students and staff rally for KSD to reopen

Students, parents and teachers gathered at Amistad Elementary in Kennewick Friday morning to rally for in-person learning.

This comes after the Kennewick School District announced Wednesday they were pushing back the start date for hybrid learning until February.

Middle and high school students in the district were originally supposed to return November 2nd.

Students and parents gather at Amistad Elementary in Kennewick for a school re-opening rally that starts at 10 a.m. @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/n19PlfE5Oq — Ellie Nakamoto-White (@ellienw_news) October 23, 2020



Lucas York, a sixth grader, said it seemed like forever since he was last in school.

“I want to go back to school. I miss my friends and I miss my teachers… this is odd to me and sad,” York said.

The large crowd brought signs and stood in the chilly parking lot for hours, listening to speakers.

Keeley Wagner, a parent and an organizer of the event, said the community really stepped up to show support.

“It’s really amazing to see so many familiar faces and so many students coming out today,” Wagner said. “We are coming together for such a great cause… and we really need to get our kiddos back in the classroom.”

KSD said in a statement that, “the safety and well-being of our students and staff continues to be the top priority.”

The district has had 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since August 26.

