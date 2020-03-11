KSD: Students should stay home 72 hours after fever is gone

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Per new guidelines from local health officials, the Kennewick School District says if a child has a fever, parents should keep them home for 72 hours after symptoms go away.

The Washington Department of Health and the Benton-Franklin Health District issued new guidance to schools about fevers and the amount of time students should stay at home:

“If you have a fever, cough or shortness of breath and have not been around anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, you should stay home, away from others, until 72 hours after the fever is gone and symptoms get better.”

The school district said Wednesday that it is abiding by these guidelines.

At this time, the school district has not postponed or cancelled any school events or activities. However, the Benton-Franklin Health District recommends social distancing for people at a higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

Those at higher risk include people who:

Are over 60 years of age

Have an underlying medical condition, like heart disease, lung disease or diabetes

Have weakened immune systems

Are pregnant

If you have questions about whether you or your child is at a higher risk from COVID-19, ask your health care provider.

