KSD to re-evaluate hybrid learning schedule in January

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick School District Board decided Wednesday night to wait until January to re-evaluate the hybrid learning schedule for middle and high school students.

The decision came shortly after the Benton-Franklin Health District recommended that schools districts in Kennewick, Pasco and Richland pause the phased return for middle and high school students.

Kennewick School District Superintendent Dr. Traci Pierce recommended the decision to re-evaluate the schedule in January.

RELATED: Students rally in Kennewick for in-person learning

Board members expressed interest in calling a “special meeting” to start the hybrid learning process for middle and high school students if coronavirus cases drop in the area before January.

The current KSD schedule has middle and high school students starting hybrid learning on February 2.

RELATED: Walla Walla schools to ‘remain remote until end of calendar year at the earliest’

RELATED: Outbreaks at school district, nursing home linked to ‘superspreader’ wedding