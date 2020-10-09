KSD transitions free meal service from remote to hybrid learning

KENNEWICK, Wash. — With Kennewick School District students moving to hybrid learning in the coming weeks, the district announced new free meal distribution plans.

As a reminder, students in grades K-5 will return to in-person learning two days a week on an AA/BB schedule starting on Oct. 19, and students in middle and high school will return to in-person learning two days a week on an AA/BB schedule starting on Nov. 2.

Students on In-Person Days

During in-person learning days, students will be served school meals on campus. Only students attending in-person on their designated day will be able to receive on-campus meals.

Students may also bring lunches from home on in-person learning days.

Free Five-Day Meal Kits Available for Everyone

KSD students will also be able to pick-up free five-day meal kits every Wednesday during hybrid learning.

These meal kits are available for children ages 18 and younger, with 12 pick-up school locations. Meal kit distribution begins Oct. 14.

Families can pick up at any of the locations and children do not need to be present.

One kit will be provided per child and are available for pre-order only. The pre-order form is available here and is also posted on the district website.

Families must submit a new form each week. The deadline to complete the form for the Oct. 14 meal kits is 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

The five-day meal kit pick-up sites and times are:

-Amistad Elementary, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

-Amon Creek Elementary, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

-Eastgate Elementary, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

-Fuerza Elementary, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

-Westgate Elementary, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

-Chinook Middle School, 9 to 11 a.m.

-Desert Hills Middle School, 9 to 11 a.m.

-Highlands Middle School, 9 to 11 a.m.

-Horse Heaven Hills Middle School, 9 to 11 a.m.

-Park Middle School, 9 to 11 a.m.

-Kamiakin High School, 7 to 9 a.m.

-Southridge High School, 7 to 9 a.m.

Bus Stop Meal Delivery Ends Oct. 13

Bus stop meal and K-2 learning packet delivery will end as the district moves to hybrid learning, with the last day set for Tuesday, Oct. 13. Until then, bus stop meal/packet delivery will continue as usual.

Timeline at a Glance

Here’s the timeline at a glance:

-Oct. 13: Bus stop meal delivery ends.

-Oct. 14: Meal kit distribution begins. The kits with meals for five days will be available every Wednesday during hybrid learning.

-Oct. 19: Elementary school hybrid learning meal service begins, with students served meals on campus during their in-person learning days. The five-day meal kits provided on Wednesdays will cover the remainder of the week.

-Nov. 2: Middle/high school hybrid learning meal service begins, with students served meals on campus during their in-person learning days. The five-day meal kits provided on Wednesdays will cover the remainder of the week. For middle and high school students, the five-day meal kits also will cover the time between when bus stop meal delivery ends Oct. 13 and when their hybrid learning begins Nov. 2.

