KSD urges parents to watch out for viral destructive TikTok challenge

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A national TikTok trend is gaining traction across the country and now it has made its way into Kennewick schools.

It’s called “devious licks” and it encourages students to steal or damage school property and then post it on the social media platform.

A spokesperson from the Kennewick School District told KAPP-KVEW they sent parents a letter urging them to speak with their children about the consequences of participating in the viral challenge.

Included in those are “suspension, expulsion, police involvement, and monetary fines,” the letter said.

If you search up “devious licks” on TikTok, you’ll get a results page saying that no videos are found.

That’s because the platform is deleting videos with the hashtag and trying to crack down on the promotion of destruction and other harmful challenges.

The full statement from the KSD:

There are currently various social media challenges affecting school campuses across the nation. In September, a viral trend called “Devious Licks” encouraged students to steal or damage items on school property and then post photos or videos online. This behavior has impacted some secondary schools in our district, resulting in a significant cost to replace damaged or stolen property, and maintenance and custodial staff time to repair or replace equipment.

It has recently come to our attention that there are more challenges posted on social media that span the remainder of this school year, and we are reaching out to our families to enlist your help. These are not harmless pranks; most, if not all of the challenges, have the potential to result in serious consequences including suspension, expulsion, police involvement and monetary fines.

Please talk with your children about these challenges, and how harmful and destructive they can be to other people and property. Also stress with them how much is at stake for students considering participation. If you or your child feel the need to report a potential violation connected to a social media trend, contact your school administrator.

We appreciate your support in this matter and look forward to working with you to encourage a positive school culture.

-Kennewick School District

