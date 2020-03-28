Kwik Lok donates mask-making supplies to Yakima hospital

YAKIMA, Wash. — A Yakima-based business with an international reach is looking to help out local healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic by providing much-needed mask-making supplies.

Kwik Lok — one of the world’s leading suppliers of bag closures for the produce and bakery industry — has been donating spools of one of its bag closure products, Kwik Twist wire, to Virginia Mason Memorial hospital.

Hospital officials have called for the community’s help to fight its face mask shortage. So far, more than 400 volunteers have stepped up to help.

Thank you to the nearly 400 volunteers who reached out to The Memorial Foundation about sewing surgical masks! If we… Posted by Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, March 24, 2020

“They had a lot of people who were interested in helping, but they didn’t have the right materials to make sure that the nose crimp would work,” Marketing and Communications Director Karen Reed said. “As it turns out, [Kwik Twist] has been something that they can use.”

Reed said the hospital called Kwik Lok last week, asking if they had any supplies that could be used to help make face masks for doctors and other medical personnel — that’s when the company offered up the wire.

Kwik Lok is donating our Kwik Twist™ wire to our regional hospital, Yakima Virginia Mason, to make face masks.Thank you to all those who are helping take care of our families! Posted by Kwik Lok Corporation on Wednesday, March 25, 2020

“[The hospital is] working really hard and they’re really trying to predict what they’re going to need,” Reed said. “Kwik Lok’s just really happy to support that in any way that we can.”

Reed said the company plans to seek other opportunities to help aid local healthcare workers.

“This is a time for collaboration, this is a time to support our community,” Reed said. “I see a lot of that going on and I’m happy that Kwik Lok can be a part of that.”

